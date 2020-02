PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said on Thursday its expects its 2020 nuclear power generation in France to be between 375 terawatt hour (TWh) and 390 TWh.

EDF operates France’s 58 nuclear reactors that account for around 75% of French electricity needs. Its 2019 nuclear output was 379.5 TWh, missing a target of between 384 TWh and 388 TWh due to increased unplanned outages. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)