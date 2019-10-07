EDF nuclear power generation fell 8.6% in September

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Electricity generation from French nuclear reactors operated by utility EDF fell 8.6% year-on-year in September to 27.5 terawatt hours (TWh) due to a high number of reactor outages, the company said on Monday.

The state-controlled utility said total output from its nuclear reactors since the start of the year stood at 288.2 TWh, down 0.6% compared with the same period a year ago.

EDF’s nuclear electricity generation in France was at 393.2 TWh in 2018 and it is targeting 395 TWh in 2019. The firm operates all of France’s 58 nuclear reactors, which account for over 75 percent of the country’s electricity needs.

EDF said nuclear power production at its reactors in Britain fell 11.8% in September to 4.5 TWh. It did not give reasons for the fall in output in Britain. Nuclear electricity generation since the start of the year in Britain was down nearly 20% at 36.8 TWh compared with the same period in 2018. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Dan Grebler)