REFILE-UPDATE 1-EDF expects French 2020 nuclear generation to be between 375 TWh and 390 TWh

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said on Thursday its expects its 2020 nuclear power generation in France to be between 375 terawatt hour (TWh) and 390 TWh.

EDF operates France’s 58 nuclear reactors that account for around 75% of French electricity needs. Its 2019 nuclear output was 379.5 TWh, missing a target of between 384 TWh and 388 TWh.

EDF blamed the missed 2019 target on an increase in unplanned reactor outages, a complex maintenance schedule, and other unforeseen problems including an earthquake in the south of France in November which kept four reactors at its Cruas nuclear power plant offline for several weeks.

The utility said that 19 nuclear reactors are scheduled to undergo fuel reloading this year, 20 are scheduled for partial maintenance inspections, while 6 reactors would be halted for several months for their 10-year in depth upgrade.

In addition to these scheduled outages, EDF said there are other recurring causes of stoppages which include tests, unplanned outages, environmental and electricity grid constraints which could represent an annual output volume of around 20 TWh to 30 TWh.