EDF suspends nuclear fuel renewal at Tricastin 2 after anomaly

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Monday that it had suspended the removal of spent nuclear fuel from its 900 megawatt Tricastin 2 nuclear reactor after a technical anomaly was detected during the process.

Tricastin has been offline since Jan. 26 for statutory maintenance and renewal of some of its nuclear fuel rods. It was expected to resume production on April 1.

EDF said the nuclear building was shut down as a preventive measure after the issue was detected, while experts and EDF teams work to resolve the issue.

It said French nuclear regulator ASN and the government were informed about the event, which it said had no impact on the environment or the safety of the facility.