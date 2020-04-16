Corrections News
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-French power group EDF sees sharp drop in nuclear output

(Corrects after EDF corrected quote in paragraph 3 to say consumption will fall by (not to) 20%)

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - French state-controlled power group EDF said on Thursday it expected a sharp drop in its nuclear output as a result of the fall in business activity caused by the coronavirus crisis.

“EDF is consequently adjusting its maintenance outage plan in order to optimise output capacity,” EDF said in a statement.

“Furthermore, the economic slow-down has brought about a drop in electricity consumption, which could potentially fall by 20% compared to usual levels, thereby resulting in reduced nuclear output,” added the company. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

