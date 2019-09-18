EDF says no need to close nuclear reactors over welding problems

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Wednesday there was no need to close any of its nuclear reactors for now following the discovery of problems with weldings.

“At this stage of the technical investigations being carried out on these components, EDF believes that the observed deviations do not adversely affect the components’ fitness for service and do not require immediate action,” EDF said in a statement.

EDF said it had identified problems with 16 steam generators installed on six operating reactor units: reactors no. 3 and 4 at Blayais, reactor no. 3 at Bugey, reactor no. 2 at Fessenheim, reactor no. 4 at Dampierre-en-Burly and reactor no. 2 at Paluel.