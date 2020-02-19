France's EDF delays Cruas 3 nuclear reactor maintenance over strikes

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Wednesday it had delayed planned annual maintenance at its 900-megawatt (MW) Cruas 3 nuclear plant by nearly a month due to ongoing nationwide strikes over planned pension reforms.

The rolling protests over the government’s plan to overhaul the retirement system, which began in early December, have hit several sectors of the French economy including public services, transport and energy.

“Due to the national strike in progress, Cruas 3 unit may postpone its shutdown for annual maintenance. The shutdown... will start latest on March 11, 2020,” EDF said, without giving further details.

Although turnout numbers for the strikes have declined from the heights seen in December and January, some impact is still felt in the energy sector.

A 24-hour protest by unions at EDF reduced power generation at the 900 MW Cruas 4 nuclear reactor by nearly 25% by 1120 GMT, according to data from grid operator RTE. (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by Helen Popper)