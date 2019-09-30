French ministers criticise EDF over nuclear power delays

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - France’s environment minister on Monday criticised state-controlled power group EDF over various delays and problems with its nuclear power business, echoing similar critiques of EDF made by the finance minister.

“EDF needs to be held accountable,” environment minister Elisabeth Borne told RTL radio, echoing criticism made over the weekend by French finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

The French state owns 83.7% of EDF.

EDF this month announced welding problems at some of its nuclear reactors and extra costs at the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in Britain. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sophie Louet; editing by Darren Schuettler)