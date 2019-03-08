French nuclear output down 0.8 pct in February - EDF

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Electricity generation from French nuclear reactors operated by state-controlled utility EDF fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in February to 36.1 terawatt hour (TWh) due to an increased number of outages.

EDF data showed on Friday that total nuclear electricity output for the first two months of the year stood at 76.3 TWh, down 1.2 percent compared with the same period a year ago.

The company said nuclear generation from its reactors in Britain fell 16.3 percent in February to 4.1 TWh compared with the previous year. Total output since the start of the year in Britain was at 8.5 TWh, down 13.9 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Richard Lough)