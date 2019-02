PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French nuclear power output fell 1.5 percent year-on-year in January to 40.2 terawatt hour (TWh) due to a high number of reactor outages, state-controlled utility EDF said on Wednesday.

EDF said its nuclear power generation in Britain fell 11.6 percent in January to 4.4 TWh, compared with the same month last year. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)