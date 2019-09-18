UPDATE 1-EDF says no need to close nuclear reactors over welding problems

(Adds detail,)

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - French utility EDF on Wednesday said there was no need to close any of its nuclear reactors for now following the discovery of problems with weldings in their steam generators.

State-controlled EDF said it had identified problems with 16 generators installed in six operating reactors in plants in France. It also discovered issues with components not yet in service.

EDF’s share price climbed more than 2% at the market open. News of the problems last week had triggered a sharp fall in the share price of nearly 7%.

“At this stage of the technical investigations being carried out on these components, EDF believes that the observed deviations do not adversely affect the components’ fitness for service and do not require immediate action,” EDF said in a statement.

EDF’s comments left French forward power prices broadly lower in early trade. The front-month contract lost 5% to 47 euros a megawatt hour (MWh). The year-ahead baseload contract was down 1.8% at 52.50 euros/MWh.

The problems were identified in reactors no. 3 and 4 at Blayais, reactor no. 3 at Bugey, reactor no. 2 at Fessenheim, reactor no. 4 at Dampierre-en-Burly and reactor no. 2 at Paluel, EDF said.

The defects in components not yet in service were found in the four steam generators and the pressuriser at the Flamanville 3 EPR, as well as three new steam generators destined to those in reactor units no. 5 and 6 at Gravelines, it added.

EDF and its reactor manufacturing unit Framatome were continuing technical investigations and will keep nuclear regulator ASN informed on a regular basis, EDF said.

ASN said it had no comment on EDF’s statement. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Richard Lough)