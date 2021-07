PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - French state-controlled power group EDF on Wednesday raised its 2021 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) target, given its new estimate for nuclear output in France.

EDF said it was now expecting an EBITDA of more than 17.7 billion euros ($20.9 billion), up from a previous target of more than 17 billion. ($1 = 0.8455 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)