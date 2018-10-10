France's EDF aims to be market leader in electric vehicle charging

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF wants to become a European market leader in electric vehicle charging, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Jean-Bernard Levy said the utility is aiming for a 30 percent market share in electric vehicle (EV) charging in its main markets of France, Belgium, Italy and the United Kingdom.

“We want to become the uncontested leader in electric mobility in Europe by 2022,” Levy told reporters.

EDF estimates that in its four core markets, electric vehicles will make up 30 percent of all new cars sold by 2030, or at the latest by 2035.

The company aims to operate 75,000 EV charging stations in Europe by 2022. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)