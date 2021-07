PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - A planned restructuring of French energy group EDF was not on the agenda of a meeting on Tuesday between trade unions and President Emmanuel Macron, one of the participants, leader of the CFDT union Laurent Berger, told reporters.

