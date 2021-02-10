Restructuring EDF proving difficult, state utility head tells French Senate

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Restructuring EDF was proving difficult, the head of the French state-controlled power group said on Wednesday, in response to questions in the Senate regarding talks between France and the European Union on the plans.

The French government wants to separate EDF’s nuclear power arm from other parts of its business and needs EU clearance to ensure a proposed new structure does not amount to state aid or crimp competition in a power market still dominated by the former monopoly operator.

The EU has pushed for an even stricter split of the business, sparking disagreements with the French government.