UPDATE 1-French power output down 1.9 GW as EDF workers protest restructuring

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A strike by employees at French utility EDF in protest against a plan to restructure the state-controlled company cut power generation at nuclear and gas-fired power plants on Wednesday evening, company data showed.

Power generation was down by nearly 60% at the 910-megawatt (MW) Gravelines 2 nuclear reactors. Generation was reduced by 600 MW at the Chinon 1 reactor, according to EDF data.

Output fell to 38% of capacity at the 465 MW Martigues Ponteau 5 gas-fired power generator, while production at unit number 6 of the plant fell to zero by 2230 GMT.

“The production restriction is likely to continue until the end of the national strike,” EDF said.

The walkout, due to run into Thursday, is the second called by EDF’s four main unions to hit out at the restructuring project, following a Sept. 19 demonstration, when a third of the company’s workforce went on strike, cutting French power production by over 10%.

EDF workers are against plans steered by the French government to restructure and potentially split the heavily-indebted, state-controlled group, with its nuclear power generation business set to be partly nationalised.

Power outages are not expected on the grid or to affect households, but cuts in electricity generation are costly for EDF as it has to import any shortfall to supply its clients.

