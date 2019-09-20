Unions at France's EDF threaten another strike on Oct. 10

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - EDF unions will go on strike again next month if the French government doesn’t withdraw a restructuring plan for the state-owned utility, they said on Friday.

More than a third of the group’s workforce in France was on strike on Thursday in protest against the restructuring plan. The strike reduced French power generation by more than 10%.

“Without withdrawal of the Hercule project (there will) be calls for a strike (...) starting from the Oct. 10”, the unions added in a statement. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten ; Editing by Christian Lowe)