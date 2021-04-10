EDF chief executive says restructuring talks "not at all bogged down"

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Negotiations over the restructuring of French state-run utility EDF are not stuck and near daily discussions between Paris and the European Commission continue, chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said on Saturday.

“(The negotiations) are not at all bogged down,” Levy told France Inter radio.

The restructuring was conceived by the French government as a way to secure the future of the company’s debt-laden and capital-hungry nuclear arm, while allowing more lucrative parts of the business to flourish free from the broader group’s liabilities. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Richard Lough, Editing by William Maclean)