UPDATE 3-French power production cut by workers protesting nuclear reform

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Strikes by workers protesting against a French nuclear reform plan reduced nuclear power generation by about 9.5 gigawatts (GW) by 1800 GMT Thursday, power group EDF data showed.

Fourteen reactors are now operating at limited capacity due to the strike, reducing available output by 9.54 GW.

That represented around 13.8% of available production capacity as of Thursday evening, data from RTE and EDF showed.

EDF had said around 28.6% of workers participated in Thursday’s action, compared with 32% in a previous stoppage last week. The reform plan that provoked the strike involves splitting EDF between its nuclear and renewable energy activities, which unions fear would pave the way for the group to be dismantled and privatised.

