Bottlenecks at suppliers, regulator to delay EDF reactor restarts - source

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bottlenecks at French utility EDF’s suppliers as well as at the French nuclear regulator are delaying the restart of several nuclear reactors and could postpone some until early next year, a source familiar with the matter said.

EDF shares fell as much as 13 percent on Monday, losing up to 4.7 billion euros in market value, after EDF warned of “lower availability of some nuclear reactors at the beginning of 2018” and dropped a long-held pledge of becoming cash-flow positive next year.

The source said that with about one third of EDF’s 58 nuclear reactors currently offline for maintenance, fuel recharging or safety investigations, the utility’s suppliers and subcontractors have so much work that they are struggling to complete the necessary works on schedule.

“Because of these bottlenecks, EDF anticipates that some of the restarts will be delayed, and this could run into the start of next year,” the source said. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Richard Lough)