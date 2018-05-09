EDF Q1 sales up 3.7 pct on better nuclear availability

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Electric power utility EDF said better availability of its French nuclear fleet and higher power tariffs boosted first-quarter sales by 3.7 percent to 20.45 billion euros, from a restated 19.7 billion euros in Q1 2017.

But compared to the 21.13 billion euro 2017 first-quarter revenue published a year ago, sales were down 3.2 percent. EDF said the restatement was due to accounting reasons.

EDF said first-quarter nuclear electricity production in France rose 4.1 percent to 113 terawatt-hour (TWH), in line with its forecast for nuclear output greater than 395 TWh in 2018.

Sales from French generation and supply were up 0.2 percent to 7.9 billion euros, sales from French regulated activities were up 6.7 percent to 5.2 billion euros, UK sales were up 0.4 percent to 2.6 billion euros and sales in Italy were up 4.8 percent to 2.6 billion euros.

The company also confirmed its 2018 earnings guidance. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Bate Felix)