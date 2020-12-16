UPDATE 1-EDF revises its 2020 core earnings target upwards

(Adds comparative numbers, statement from staff board members)

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - French utility EDF on Wednesday revised its estimate for 2020 core earnings upwards to 16 billion euros or slightly higher.

It also said it expected its nuclear plants in France to produce about 335 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity this year.

When it published sales data for the first nine months of the year on Nov. 13, EDF reiterated a target for 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 15.2 to 15.7 billion euros and confirmed a 2020 nuclear output target in France of 325-335 TWh.

Earlier on Wednesday, the six staff representatives on EDF’s board said in a statement that the firm is also considering paying a cash dividend again in 2022, having offered share dividends since 2016.

The French state, which owns 83.7% of EDF, has systematically subscribed to the share dividend.

EDF declined to comment on the matter.

The staff representatives also repeated their objections to the so-called Hercules project, under which the government could split EDF’s nuclear and renewable energy activities into different legal entities.

Unions have called for a new strike against the plan on Thursday.