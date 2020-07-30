Utility EDF raises French nuclear power generation outlook

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French utility on Wednesday raised its French nuclear power generation forecast for 2020, to between 315 terrawatt hours (TWh) and 325 TWh, from 300 TWh estimated in April as it reported a 4.9% drop in sales in the first half of the year.

“Despite the economic downturn, the impact of the crisis on our main financial indicators remains contained, attesting to the resilience of our group,” Jean-Bernard Levy, EDF’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by Shri Navaratnam)