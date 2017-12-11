FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-EDF says to develop 30 GW of solar in France by 2035
December 11, 2017 / 12:02 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

CORRECTED-EDF says to develop 30 GW of solar in France by 2035

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects hear in headline)

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said on Monday it plans to accelerate its roll-out of solar energy in France to help the fight against climate change.

EDF chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said the utility will invest about 25 billion euros to develop 30 gigawatt of solar capacity in France between 2020 and 2035.

He added that a large part of these investments in solar will come from partners.

His comments come ahead of a climate summit in Paris on Tuesday.

“The acceleration of solar in France is crucial for reaching our climate targets,” said Antoine Cahuzac, the head of EDF’s renewables unit. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Brian Love)

