FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF shares extend losses as Exane cuts rating on stock
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 29, 2017 / 7:12 AM / in 21 days

EDF shares extend losses as Exane cuts rating on stock

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shares in French state-controlled power group EDF fell for a second day in a row, as brokerage Exane BNP Paribas cut its rating on the stock after EDF announced the temporary closure of its Tricastin nuclear plant.

EDF shares were down around 1 percent in early session trading, among the worst performers on France’s SBF-120 equity index.

The stock also extended losses from a 2.2 percent decline on Thursday when EDF announced the temporary shutdown of all four reactors at Tricastin after France’s nuclear regulator identified flaws at the site.

Exane BNP Paribas cut its rating EDF to “underperform” from “neutral”, citing concerns over EDF’s nuclear availability and its balance sheet.

“As the temporary closure of Tricastin demonstrates, EDF’s nuclear availability cannot be taken for granted,” Exane’s analysts wrote in a note.

“With French yields having stayed low for one more year, EDF’s nuclear liabilities will likely face further upward pressure. Although the group is ahead of target on its disposal programme, the negative free cash flow (FCF) position leaves still little room for manoeuvre,” they added.

EDF shares remain up by around 17 percent since the start of 2017, outperforming a 10 percent gain on France’s SBF-120 index. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.