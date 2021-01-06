UPDATE 1-EDF unions call for new day of strike on Jan. 19 - sources

(adds background)

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Trade unions at French power group EDF are calling for a new day of strike action on Jan. 19 over a planned reform of the company, two trade union sources said on Wednesday.

This would be the fourth day of strike action at EDF since Dec. 10.

Unions fear that the reorganisation of state-owned EDF, which is the subject of negotiations between Paris and the European Union, would pave the way for the dismantling and privatisation of the group. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Writing by Dominique Vidalon and Louise Heavens)