French regulator ASN orders reinforcement of Tricastin nuclear plant canal

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - French regulator ASN said in a statement on Wednesday that it had ordered state-controlled utility EDF to reinforce the dikes of the cooling water canal at its Tricastin nuclear plant by end 2022 at the latest.

The regulator did not order the plant to be closed again but said it had ordered EDF to increase surveillance of the canal and to increase availability of staff and emergency equipment to be ready to deal with an earthquake.

In 2017, the ASN had already ordered the closure of Tricastin’s four reactors from September to December while EDF strengthened the dikes to prevent them from collapsing in case of an earthquake. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Bate Felix)