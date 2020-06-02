EDF and partners start construction of France's Fecamp wind farm

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - EDF Renewables and energy companies Enbridge Inc and wpd announced on Tuesday the start of construction of the Fecamp offshore wind farm in northern France.

The cost of the project is estimated at around 2 billion euros ($2.23 billion), the companies said in a joint statement.

The 500 MW Fécamp project will be composed of 71 wind turbines located between 13 kilometres and 22 km from the coast of northwest France, and is expected to create over 1,400 local jobs, they said.