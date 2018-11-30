Edible Arrangements says competitor misusing 'edible' trademark, designs

Edible Arrangements, a Connecticut company specializing in floral-like fruit arrangements, has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Decofruta Corp, a competing Florida-based company it accuses of misusing its brand name and designs.

Filed on Wednesday in Miami federal court, the lawsuit said Decofruta, also doing business as Decofruit, has copied “multiple aspects” of Edible Arrangements’ intellectual property, including the word “edible,” a registered trademark.

