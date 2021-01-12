Retailer Edinburgh Woollen Mill to be rescued from administration - Telegraph

Jan 12 (Reuters) - British retailers Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Ponden Homes and Bonmarché, owned by businessman Philip Day's EWM Group, will be sold to a consortium of international investors and rescued from administration, a Telegraph report said here on Monday.

Day will effectively lend money to the group for the sale, which will save about 2,500 jobs and around 300 stores, that will be paid back over a number of years, the report said, adding the details of the rescue were still being finalised.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hammered the already struggling British retail sector, pushing players such as Laura Ashley, Debenhams, Oasis Warehouse and Cath Kidston into administration, and costing thousands of jobs.

EWM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.