July 4 (Reuters) - Israel-focused gas driller Energean said on Thursday it will buy Italian energy group Edison’s oil and natural gas unit for an initial consideration of $750 million.

The acquisition would significantly expand Energean’s operations in the growing eastern Mediterranean gas hub, with a significant presence in Egypt’s offshore basin. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)