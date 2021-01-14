Edison signs wind and gas deals as part of clean energy drive

(Reuters) - Italian energy group Edison agreed deals on Thursday to buy wind assets and sell a gas distribution grid as part of plans to focus on clean energy.

Edison, Italy’s second-biggest wind player, said it had agreed to buy the 70% it does not already own in wind power group E2i Energie Speciali from Italian infrastructure fund F2i.

It said it had also agreed to sell its gas distribution unit Infrastrutture Distribuzione Gas to 2i Rete Gas, which is owned by F2i and private equity companies Ardian and APG.

No financial details on price were revealed but Edison said the two deals would increase its net financial debt by around 150 million euros ($182 million).

Edison, owned by French power group EDF, is committed to having renewable energy as 40% of its production mix by 2030.

The company, which has an installed wind capacity of 1 gigawatt, recently sold its exploration and production assets in Norway to exit the upstream business.

($1 = 0.8229 euros)