Portuguese judge suspends EDP boss in corruption probe - report

LISBON, July 6 (Reuters) - A Lisbon judge has suspended Antonio Mexia as chief executive of utility EDP-Energias de Portugal and Joao Manso Neto as CEO of its unit EDP Renovaveis amid a long-running corruption investigation, news website ECO said on Monday.

Portugal’s public prosecutor indicted the two top executives three years ago on suspicion of corrupting former Economy Minister Manuel Pinho in 2007. EDP and the two executives have always denied any wrongdoing.

EDP officials were not immediately available for comment.

The decision on the suspension was taken by Judge Carlos Alexandre, who has investigated various high-profile cases. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Jan Harvey)