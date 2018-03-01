UPDATE 1-Profit at Portugal's EDP sapped by last year's drought

(Adds details)

LISBON, March 1 (Reuters) - EDP-Energias de Portugal posted a weaker-than-expected 2017 profit on Thursday after its revenue fell 6 percent as a severe drought in Portugal and Spain sapped its reservoirs.

Last year was one of the four driest in Portugal since 1931, EDP said, forcing it to resort to more expensive generation using coal and combined-cycle plants in place of hydropower.

Total net profit, which included an extraordinary gain of about 600 million euros from the sale of Naturgas in Spain and other one-offs, rose 16 percent to 1.11 billion euros ($1.36 billion), but net income at Portugal’s largest utility fell 8 percent to 845 million from a year ago, discounting one-offs.

That was just below the 850 million euro low end of its revised profit guidance issued in November.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected, on average, a total net profit of 1.35 billion euros, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of just over 4 billion euros.

EBITDA also fell short at 3.99 billion euros, while recurring EBITDA dropped 5 percent to 3.52 billion, just at the bottom end of EDP’s November forecast, with a 300 million euro estimated impact from the extreme drought.

Regulatory changes also took their toll, EDP said, adding that these were only partially compensated for by a 7 percent expansion of its renewable energy capacity and by 34 million euros in net positive impact from foreign exchange in Brazil.

EDP’s net debt fell to 13.9 billion euros, below its latest guidance, from 15.9 billion at the end of 2016 and 15.1 billion in September 2017.

EDP proposed the same dividend payment of 0.19 euros a share on 2017 results as in 2016. ($1 = 0.8189 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves Editing by Alexander Smith)