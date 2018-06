LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Activist firm Shareholder Value Management (SVM) on Friday said it had recently purchased a 2 percent stake EDP Renovaveis, a unit of EDP-Energias de Portugal, and proposed a candidate for the board.

SVM said it had purchased 17.6 million shares and requested the election of corporate and M&A lawyer Alejandro Fernandez de Araoz to the board of directors. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn Cohn)