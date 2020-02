LISBON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The United States would like to see Portugal’s main utility EDP-Energias de Portugal growing in the U.S. market, but the presence of Chinese investment in EDP could pose risks that need to be evaluated, U.S. energy secretary Dan Brouillette said on Thursday in Lisbon.

