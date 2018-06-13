Greystar in talks to buy Education Realty for about $3.1 bln - WSJ

June 13 (Reuters) - Greystar Real Estate Partners is in discussions to buy Education Realty Trust Inc, owner of collegiate housing communities, for about $3.1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/2l9cGpn on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Greystar, which operates apartments in the United States, has offered $41.50 a share for Education Realty, the Journal reported, adding that the deal is expected to be announced later this week.

Education Realty’s shares rose 1.5 percent at $40.69. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)