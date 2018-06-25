FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 8:22 AM / in an hour

Greystar to buy Education Realty for about $4.6 bln including debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Greystar Student Housing Growth and Income Fund, an affiliate of Greystar Real Estate Partners, will buy Education Realty Trust Inc, an owner of collegiate housing communities, for about $4.6 billion including debt, Education Realty said on Monday.

Education Realty shareholders will receive $41.50 per share in cash. Under the deal, Education Realty will discontinue its regular quarterly dividends, it said. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

