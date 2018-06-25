Greystar to buy Education Realty for about $4.6 bln including debt

June 25 (Reuters) - Greystar Student Housing Growth and Income Fund, an affiliate of Greystar Real Estate Partners, will buy Education Realty Trust Inc, an owner of collegiate housing communities, for about $4.6 billion including debt, Education Realty said on Monday.

Education Realty shareholders will receive $41.50 per share in cash. Under the deal, Education Realty will discontinue its regular quarterly dividends, it said. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)