Spain's eDreams says June travel bookings topped pre-pandemic levels

MADRID, July 5 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking company eDreams Odigeo said on Monday that reservations through its platforms in June surpassed pre-pandemic levels, as demand for leisure travel boomed amid looser travel restrictions and increased vaccination rates.

The number of bookings in June was 2% higher than in the same month in 2019 after a rapid acceleration over the past months, the company said in a statement. Reservations were 51% below prepandemic levels in April and 22% below in May, eDreams added.

“While the long term outlook for leisure travel is very strong, over the next few months there may still be volatility,” the company said, citing the appearance of new coronavirus variants and shifting government travel restrictions. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Inti Landauro)