UPDATE 1-Spain's eDreams says June travel bookings topped pre-pandemic levels

MADRID, July 5 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking company eDreams Odigeo said on Monday that reservations through its platforms in June surpassed pre-pandemic levels, as demand for travel rebounded amid looser COVID-19 restrictions and increased vaccination rates.

The number of bookings in June was 2% higher than in the same month in 2019 after a rapid acceleration over the past months, the company said in a statement. Reservations were 51% below prepandemic levels in April and 22% below in May, eDreams added.

“We have always been certain that the softening in demand for leisure travel was strictly temporary and that the desire to travel remained undiminished,” Chief Executive Dana Dunne said.

“This accumulated demand for travel is now flourishing strongly.”

Though global travel has been staging a modest recovery this summer, tourism-dependent southern European nations expect arrivals to be around half 2019’s numbers.

eDreams focuses on leisure travellers and the company has gained significant market share during the last year, contributing to the increase and distorting the comparison with 2019.

Bookings included in the data do not necessarily correspond to flights in June as many customers book long in advance of travelling.

A much higher number of customers are buying short-haul flights, with fewer passengers per reservation, leading to a 29% drop in the average purchase value, the company added.

But overall, the company was optimistic for a recovery.

“While the long term outlook for leisure travel is very strong, over the next few months there may still be volatility,” the company said, citing the appearance of new coronavirus variants and shifting government travel restrictions. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Inti Landauro and Louise Heavens)