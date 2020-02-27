Spain's eDreams says coronavirus to hit core profit

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s online flight booking service eDreams said on Thursday the spread of coronavirus from China to other countries will hurt its profit in the three-month period through March.

“What we have seen since the expansion of the disease to Italy is a drop in bookings for the entire group of 12%,” the company said in a statement.

As a result, the company lowered its expectation for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for year to March 31 to 130 million euros ($141.28 million) from a range on 130-134 million expected previously.