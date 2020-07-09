Cyclical Consumer Goods
Spain's eDreams posts full-year loss after coronavirus hit bookings

MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s online travel group eDreams reported a full-year net loss of 40.5 million euros ($46 million) compared with a 9.5 million euro profit a year earlier as bookings plunged 53% in the last five weeks of the 12 months to March 31.

Adjusted core profit for year dropped 4% to 115.1 million euros falling short of the company’s own expectations for a figure of 130 million euros, while full-year bookings fell 4% versus company guidance for a 1% increase.

$1 = 0.8801 euros Reporting by Jose Elías Rodríguez; Editing by Edmund Blair

