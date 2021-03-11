Georgetown Law professor fired over 'reprehensible' Zoom exchange about Black students

Georgetown University Law Center said Thursday that it has fired one professor and placed another on leave after a Zoom video surfaced of the pair discussing their Black law students’ academic performance.

“I am appalled that two members of our faculty engaged in a conversation that included reprehensible statements concerning the evaluation of Black students,” Georgetown Law dean William Treanor said in a statement posted to the school’s website.

