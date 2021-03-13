Second professor is out at Georgetown Law after Zoom video discussing Black students

A second professor is no longer associated with Georgetown University Law Center after a faculty conversation about Black students sparked outrage this week.

Adjunct professor David Batson said on Friday that he had resigned, a day after fellow adjunct Sandra Sellers was fired from the law school. In his resignation letter, Batson said he was “deeply saddened by the disturbing situation” caused by the pair’s exchange.

