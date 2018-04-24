FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 24, 2018 / 8:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp reported a 1.3 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday on higher demand for transcatheter heart valves, its biggest business.

The company’s net profit fell to $206.6 million, or 96 cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a $230.2 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales in the quarter rose to $894.8 million from $883.5 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.