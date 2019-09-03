Financials
September 3, 2019 / 12:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

EEX to tie French gas bourse Powernext more closely to main group

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) on Tuesday announced it would bring the activities of its subsidiary Powernext under the EEX group umbrella as of January 1, 2020, as it develops a global exchange with a strong European footprint.

This way EEX, a subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse, will integrate power, gas and carbon emissions trading to extend liquidity, simplify admissions, and combine clearing house services, it said in a statement.

“We are confident that this step will answer our customers’ need to trade a wide range of products on one platform,” said chief executive offer Peter Reitz. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Michelle Martin)

