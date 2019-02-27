EEX granted status to continue to operate in UK after Brexit

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* European energy exchange EEX has been awarded Recognised Overseas Investment Exchange status for Britain by the Financial Conduct Authority, effective from Feb. 21, it said on Wednesday.

* The status means the exchange can continue to operate in Britain regardless of the consequences of Britain’s departure from the European Union.

* EEX, part of Deutsche Borse Group, offers contracts for trading power, EU carbon permits, freight and agricultural products

* EEX's clearing house, European Commodity Clearing (ECC) will also be able to continue to offer clearing services in Britain for three years after Brexit in the event of a no-deal.