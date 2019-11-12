EEX Group buys commodities business of Nasdaq Futures (NFX)

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Energy exchange EEX Group said on Tuesday it agreed with U.S.-based Nasdaq Futures (NFX) to acquire NFX’s futures and options exchange business as it continues to expand its presence in U.S. energy markets and in trading of seaborne commodities.

Through the deal, EEX, part of Deutsche Boerse, would receive NFX’ core assets, it said in a statement.

Existing open positions in U.S. power, U.S. natural gas, crude oil, ferrous metals, dry bulk freight futures and options contracts would be transferred to the two EEX Group’s clearing houses, Nodal Clear and ECC.

The value of the transaction was not specified. (Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Arno Schuetze)