MOVES-Europe funds body names Tanguy van de Werve as director general

Sept 20 (Reuters) - European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) said on Thursday Tanguy van de Werve would be the new director general of the top asset management trade body.

Van de Werve, who will take up the job in January next year, will lead the trade body’s secretariat in Brussels and be responsible for implementing its strategic agenda.

Prior to this role, he had spent three years heading the Brussels office for the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, the trade body that represents banks in Europe’s wholesale capital markets. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti)